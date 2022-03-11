 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $525,000

SHOWINGS START FRIDAY MARCH 11TH AT 10:00AM. Buena Vista beauty with open concept floor plan! All main level living. Chef's kitchen has top of the line gas range w/convection/roasting oven. Pantry and plenty of cabinets. Recessed lighting throughout with vaulted ceiling in great room and built-ins. All bedrooms have walk-in closets and private baths. Large corner lot with circular drive. Carport has attached storage for yard tools, etc. Plenty of room for storage in the unfinished basement. Extensive outdoor lighting and landscaping ready to bloom in Spring and Summer! Tranquil back yard with waterfall pond and multi-tiered decking for entertaining.

