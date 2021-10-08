 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $535,000

Sought after floor plan with all 3 bedrooms on the main level. The serene primary suite has a nice private bathroom and generous closet. The gracious family room and bright tiled sunroom share a dual-sided gas fireplace. The formal dining room is enhanced by transom windows and a double tray ceiling. The kitchen, with breakfast area, opens to the sunroom and family room. On the 2nd level there is a half bath and bonus room with built-in cabinets -- perfect for office or exercise area. There is much potential in the 2457 sqft unfinished basement. It is plumbed for a bathroom, partially studded and ready to finish into guest quarters and recreation room. The 3rd garage is also on this level. Lovely outdoor space boasts a 35'x12' deck overlooking a tree lined backyard. Truly a special house in popular Coventry!

