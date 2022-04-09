 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $539,900

Looking for new construction without the wait? Come see this gently lived in, like new home in desirable Sage Creek. This Isenhour built Oxford plan has it all. One-level living with bonus/bath on 2nd floor; Split BR layout w/Primary BR separated away from BRs 2 and 3; Private ML study; Open kitchen/great room w/FP opens to screened rear porch; Custom drop-zone between kitchen & garage; Bonus room & full BA plus extensive storage on upper level. See Agent Only remarks.

