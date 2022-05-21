3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $539,900

Better than new construction in terrific location! Main level floorplan with finished 2nd floor bonus room has room to roam. 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, dedicated office, formal dining, bonus & screened porch provide extra areas for a variety of lifestyle living. Open Great Room and Kitchen floorplan with custom features: expansive vaulted ceiling, navy plank detail on island, gas fireplace and French door to screened porch. Gourmet kitchen features bright cabinets, stainless steel appliances, gas range, huge island with seating for 4+, pantry & gorgeous pendant chandeliers! Primary suite offers sunny reading nook, tile shower, quartz countertops & large WIC. Custom built in drop zone and amazing unfinished walk-in storage! Full bath off bonus would make for main level AND 2nd floor suites! Lovely rocking chair front porch, main level garage, main level laundry. Move right in and enjoy the conveniences of new construction without the wait!