3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $542,500

OPEN HOUSE Sunday 1/23 from 2-4pm...weather permitting; Brand-new home in The Arbors section of Brookberry Farm and loaded with luxurious touches! Primarily one-level living with upper level BR or bonus room and full bath; Versatile BR/study with French glass doors on main level; Vaulted ceiling in living room with decorative woodwork, built-ins and fireplace; Stunning kitchen with island overlooks living room and dining area -- complete with KitchenAid stainless steel appliances (incl gas cooktop); Lovely dining area with tray ceiling; Primary BR suite with dual closets and ultra-luxury bath w/tile shower; Charming mud-room entry from garage leads to full-size laundry room with sink; Custom wood closet shelving; Mostly LED recessed lighting; Exquisite tile, hardware and light fixtures; Ingenious use of pocket doors; Tankless water heater; Lots of floored, walk-in attic storage; Spacious covered porch; 16x13 screened porch opens to outdoor patio; Yard maintenance included in HOA fees.