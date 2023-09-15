Fantastic location in Buena Vista you won't want to miss! This remodeled rancher is perfect for entertaining, close to restaurants, parks, major shopping, hospitals, and downtown. The updated kitchen offers ample counter space for cooking, pantry for storage, subway tile backsplash, SS Range hood, gas stove, and kitchen island. Abundant natural lights pours through the large living room with hardwood floors, gas logs and large picture window. Recessed lighting throughout, reclaimed wood wall in breakfast area that leads to back deck and fenced yard. Upgraded baths with Shiplap double sinks and shower in the primary. Finished basement; Den, office space, workshop, 1 car garage.