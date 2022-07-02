Welcome to this southern retreat at Brookberry Farm! Relax for hours on the wraparound porch overlooking one of the green spaces in the Village area. You’ll be amazed upon entry at this open concept living area with 10 foot ceilings and views all the way out to the back! The chef’s kitchen is a dream built for entertaining with abundant cabinets and an island. Main level primary bedroom is full of sunlight with an amazing bathroom and walk-in closet. Enjoy the screened in porch, fire pit patio space and the covered pergola area for an extension of your outdoor living space! Oversized pantry/laundry/mudroom right off the kitchen! Upstairs you’ll find two additional bedrooms, bath and generous attic storage. Attached 2-car garage with a large storage area. Yard work included in the Village! Short walk to all of the amenities that Brookberry has to offer—numerous playgrounds, pool, clubhouse, fitness facility and so much more! Showings begin June 16th so schedule your appointment today!
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $549,900
