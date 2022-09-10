 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $564,900

3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $564,900

.81 ac Cul de Sac Lot--Chance For a Buyer To Lock Price Now-Stunning New Construction In North Davidson's Premier New Neighborhood On Outskirts Of Winston Salem. IN Framing Stage-BUY NOW & CUSTOMIZE! 2 Main Level Bedrooms. Enjoy Larger Lots And Lower Taxes. Minutes From WS, Hospitals & Mall Area. Extra Room Main Level Could Be Bedroom or Office. Large Bonus Room Upstairs Plus Additional Flex Space. An Entertainers Dream. With Open Kitchen, Living & Dining Area. Main Level Master With Double Trey Ceiling Also Features A Spa-Like En-suite With Garden Tub & Large Walk-in Shower. Beautiful Hardwoods In The Living Areas & Modern Finishes With Pleasing Trim Throughout. Granite Counter Tops In Kitchen & Bathrooms. 2nd Level Office Has Closet

