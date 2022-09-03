3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $564,900

This stately home in N. Davidson county is rapidly nearing completion. Enjoy the low Davidson county taxes while still located in a convenient location. 2 main level bedrooms, 2 more rooms and a bonus room upstairs. 4 full baths. Kitchen made for entertaining. Large living, dining and breakfast areas. Features include - Solid surface countertops, stainless appliances and a stainless gas range, Large garden tub, tiled shower, REAL red oak hardwood floors, big closets, coffered formal dining room ceiling, master bedroom double trey ceiling and a big covered deck overlooking a big private backyard.