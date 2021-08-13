 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $569,000

3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $569,000

3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $569,000

Updated ranch is an understatement! Do you enjoy entertaining? Then this is your new home. Two bedrooms and 2 full baths on the main level with a large dining room overlooking the open kitchen, breakfast nook, office, family room area AND formal living room. The Basement is where the party starts! Full bar, conversation space, bedroom, bathroom and LED lit recreation space that could easily still be used as a basement garage. Guest bath and laundry room have urinals installed. This house also has a separate oversized 2 car garage and a large, completely screened deck with a vent hood over the grilling space. Beauty abounds in Sherwood Forest!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News