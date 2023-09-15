Come and see your dream home that has been updated from the ground up. Beautiful and tall ceiling on the main floor, updated kitchen, and appliances. Spacious and warm bedrooms on each level, new and extended large outside space, and decks to soak in the sun and enjoy nature. A screened-in porch off of the bedroom on the main floor is a perfect place to enjoy a cup of coffee in the mornings. An 11-person hot tub that is also a power jetted swim spa with an adjoining outdoor kitchen and shower area. The additional large bedroom and kitchen downstairs are perfect for guest quarters or in-law suites. There is a community playground, and pool just up the road with walking trails throughout the neighborhood. There is also Heather Hills golf course just on the other side of the creek behind the home. Don't wait, make your appointment today and come make this gorgeous house your next home. AGENTS SEE AGENT-ONLY REMARKS
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $569,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Truist Financial Corp. said Monday it is undergoing a “sizable reductions in force” over the next 12 to 18 months that will represent at least…
A federal District Court judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed against Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. over the administration and pricing of its…
The Enclave at North Point apartment complex in Winston-Salem has been sold for the second time in three years, this time for $43.8 million to…
A federal judge in New York approved Friday the Wells Fargo & Co. agreement to pay $1 billion to settle a class-action lawsuit.
Two people were stabbed, including the man who died, and one person was struck by a vehicle.