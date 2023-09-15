Come and see your dream home that has been updated from the ground up. Beautiful and tall ceiling on the main floor, updated kitchen, and appliances. Spacious and warm bedrooms on each level, new and extended large outside space, and decks to soak in the sun and enjoy nature. A screened-in porch off of the bedroom on the main floor is a perfect place to enjoy a cup of coffee in the mornings. An 11-person hot tub that is also a power jetted swim spa with an adjoining outdoor kitchen and shower area. The additional large bedroom and kitchen downstairs are perfect for guest quarters or in-law suites. There is a community playground, and pool just up the road with walking trails throughout the neighborhood. There is also Heather Hills golf course just on the other side of the creek behind the home. Don't wait, make your appointment today and come make this gorgeous house your next home. AGENTS SEE AGENT-ONLY REMARKS