PICS Of Previous Build--Chance For a Buyer To Lock Price Now-Stunning New Construction In North Davidson's Premier New Neighborhood On Outskirts Of Winston Salem. IN Framing Stage-BUY NOW & CUSTOMIZE! 2 Main Level Bedrooms. Enjoy Larger Lots And Lower Taxes. Minutes From WS, Hospitals & Mall Area. Extra Room Main Level Could Be Bedroom or Office. Large Bonus Room Upstairs Plus Additional Flex Space. An Entertainers Dream. With Open Kitchen, Living & Dining Area. Main Level Master With Double Trey Ceiling Also Features A Spa-Like En-suite With Garden Tub & Large Walk-in Shower. Beautiful Hardwoods In The Living Areas & Modern Finishes With Pleasing Trim Throughout. Granite Counter Tops In Kitchen & Bathrooms.
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $589,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Eagles left-hander says she's the same person she was before her recruitment blew up and she signed with top-ranked Oklahoma.
Winston-Salem police say a man and a juvenile stole a car from a man at gunpoint on Saturday from the parking lot of the Lowes Home Improvemen…
'People were, like, running for their lives,' says witness.
There’s a new drive-thru Mexican restaurant in Kernersville — but it’s not a Taco Bell.
Store employees told police that the robber looked young and was carrying a backpack.
A Winston-Salem woman won $1 million in the North Carolina Education Lottery, a spokesman for the state lottery said Thursday.
She compiled a 142-170 record at her alma mater with one appearance in the NCAA Tournament
Winston-Salem police have identified a man who was shot and wounded inside Hanes Mall on Tuesday.
LEWISVILLE — A barn being used for a wedding reception accidentally caught fire and burned Saturday night. While no guests were injured, the b…
Murder conviction overturned in Forsyth was under scrutiny for role race played in jury selection. But attorney’s ineffectiveness prompted ruling.
Henry Jerome White has spent the past 25 years in prison, but on Monday, he saw his first-degree murder conviction overturned because his tria…