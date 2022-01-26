3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $598,000

Who needs a vacation when the ultimate staycation home awaits! The backyard oasis features a saltwater pool with a rock waterfall, paver patio , stone fire pit, stand up stone fireplace, outdoor kitchen, and covered deck area. Inside you will find a beautifully updated home with a custom gourmet kitchen, an elegant dining room with a see through gas log fireplace, a spacious living room, sunroom overlooking the pool, an office with a sitting area , primary br and an additional primary on main level, 2.5 ba on main, 3rd br over the main level garage with it’s own bath and private balcony, and a bonus room with a full bath in the basement. There are several separate entrances allowing for great flexibility and possible uses of the home. There is a 2 car garage on the main level and an additional 2 car garage in the huge basement area. Lush landscaping with 8 zone irrigation. Two additional parcels are available on either side of this home. Home must sell first.