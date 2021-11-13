3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $599,000

Gorgeous home located in the Village at Brookberry Farm! HOA included lawn maint, Enjoy low maintenance living! Great open floor plan w/custom high end finishes throughout! Huge rocking chair front porch & covered back porch! Now come inside and be amazed! Huge Kitchen with custom cabinetry, Bosch appliances, and quartz countertops,huge island w/bar seating, tile backsplash, large pantry. Formal Dining room thats all open and great for entertaining! Living room w/fireplace, gas logs, beautiful hardwoods. Large entry w/drop zone, huge Laundry/mud room. Main level Master with huge walk in closet, Luxurious Master Bath with huge walk in shower w/multiple shower heads, built in bluetooth speaker. Now for upstairs Huge Bonus room, 2 Large Bedrooms, 2 more full baths with custom tile, Sitting rm/playroom!This home has it all! Smart wired, sprinkler syst, shiplap and so many more features! Huge room unf. over garage for future expansion! Come enjoy living at the Village at Brookberry Farms!