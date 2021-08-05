Enjoy the lifestyle in the Village at Brookberry Farm where lawn maintenance is included and outside gatherings with neighbors are commonplace! Large front porches become "extra rooms" several months of the year. Well-designed open floorplan makes this home live large. Lots of windows to let the sun shine in and beautiful views of the park across the street. Main level and upstairs den areas. All the quality and craftsmanship you expect from Benchmark Custom Homes. Need more space? Additional 500+ sq ft available over garage for potential expansion.
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $599,000
