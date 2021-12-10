 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $599,900

3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $599,900

3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $599,900

The perfect mid century modern house in Buena Vista! Totally renovated by one of WS's top contractors. Great attention to detail. Kitchen, den and baths feature back to studs renovation. Custom kitchen has Wolf range, quartz tops, Bosch dishwasher and Fisher Paykel fridge, both baths are completely renovated with all Kohler fixtures. Large living room has fireplace with gas logs, formal dining opens to covered porch and patio, cozy den, unfinished basement for excellent storage. Other features include auto-start generator, full home automation provided by Control 4, main level laundry, new roof and gutters in 2016, new driveway and walks, full lawn irrigation. Custom chevron garage door and front door with glass storm, all new interior millwork and doors, completely reinsulated and hardwood floors throughout. Truly a special offering.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former Forsyth GOP chair faces new charges alleging he conspired to steal $6,000 golf cart
Crime

Former Forsyth GOP chair faces new charges alleging he conspired to steal $6,000 golf cart

Former Forsyth County GOP chair Nathan Tabor is facing new charges. This time, he is accused of conspiring with another man to steal and then sell a $6,000 golf cart. Over the past few months, Tabor, who chaired the Forsyth County Republican Party from 2009 to 2012 and has run for political office, has been charged with criminal offenses in three different counties, including Forsyth. He is accused of stealing items, such as catalytic converters in Brunswick County and cyberstalking family members in Catawba County, for which he was acquitted, and cyberstalking his former pastor. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert