3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $60,000

Great investment opportunity near the School of the Arts and Washington Park. Three bedrooms and one bath on the main level with expansion potential in the walk up attic. Nice covered front porch for relaxing after a hard day. Public transportation near by and just minutes to downtown Winston Salem and all it has to offer. Home is tenant occupied and requires 24 hrs notice for showings. Tenant is on a month to month lease and planning to move out at the end of October. Schedule your appointment today before this one gets gone!

