3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $609,900

Isenhour Homes' popular Oxford plan under construction now. Three main level bedrooms plus main level study and dining room with an upstairs bonus room and bath. Built-ins in Great Room and drop zone. Screened porch. Patio with fire pit. All information is from plans and is subject to change.

Man accused of stabbing woman, leaving body in trash can rejects plea deal. Winston-Salem 65-year-old says he is innocent.
Man accused of stabbing woman, leaving body in trash can rejects plea deal. Winston-Salem 65-year-old says he is innocent.

Cornelius Tucker, charged with fatally stabbing a woman and then dumping her body in a trash can, rejected a plea deal Monday morning. Tucker is accused of killing Constance Edwina Hall, 47, in 2011. Winston-Salem police arrested Tucker in 2015 after investigators said they found Tucker's DNA on a cloth tied around Hall's knees. Because Tucker rejected the plea, he will now stand trial for first-degree murder. 

