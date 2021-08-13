3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $621,000

Cliffmoor is a beautiful townhome community located right in town with the convenience of main-level living. The Glasgow plan offers a main-level primary suite with an oversized bath featuring a zero-entry shower, light-filled great room with coffered ceiling, study with glass French doors, and beautiful white and gray kitchen with a large island. Upstairs has two bedrooms and 2 baths, den and game or office area. French doors from the great room and primary bedroom lead onto the private walled back patio. The HOA takes care of your yard and exterior of the home. This townhome will be complete by February 1, 2022.