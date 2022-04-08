You are not dreaming - this is it! The home you have been waiting for in the heart of Buena Vista! Fantastically updated and infinitely charming, 816 Sylvan will leave you speechless. Unparalleled main level living with bright sunny rooms and beautiful hardwoods throughout. Huge open concept kitchen with classic white cabinets, stunning granite, stainless appliances and tons of cabinet space. Multiple living spaces including back den that opens onto the most relaxing screened porch. Expertly landscaped yard with privacy fence and mature trees. Large primary suite with walk-in closets, double vanity and tile shower. Finished basement bonus room has unlimited possibilities. Not to mention the garage! Around the corner from Diamondback and Buie's Market. Don't miss out - you'll never find another one like it!
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $625,000
