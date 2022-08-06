3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $649,000

Popular open concept plan. Lovely features throughout including built ins, beamed ceilings, moldings. Spacious kitchen with fabulous island, large pantry and dining area open to great room with soaring 12-foot ceilings. Private owner's suite on main level with a spa like bath including a soaking tub and shower. Nice main level office with a private bath. Laundry and drop zone off main level garage to accommodate a busy lifestyle! Upper-level features two additional bedrooms each with en suite baths, a loft and a bonus room-perfect for your choice of activities. Unfinished basement with 11+ foot ceilings great for future expansion possibilities. Winston-Salem address, Davidson County taxes. Late July estimated completion.