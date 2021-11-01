3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $649,000

Wallburg hideaway with two lots totaling 2.68 acres! This home is nestled at the end of a culdesac, with a stamped concrete porch perfect for your rocking chairs! You won't believe the beautifully milled 3/4 inch cherry floors in the dining & primary bedroom. The heated tile floor & ultra air jetted tub in primary bath for your very own spa experience! The kitchen offers custom cabinets, downdraft range, convection microwave & oven, & engineered stone countertops. The detached 2 car garage has partially floored 2nd level; wired with 240 power. The back yard boasts a stamped concrete patio with a lovely cedar arbor, fish pond with water feature, & screened porch w/hot tub. Inside this home you have 4+ bedrooms/flex spaces to give room to create your ideal spaces. The double sided fireplace brings warmth to both the living room & office, with the office ready for business with built in shelving. Extras include custom mural in 3rd bedroom, central vac, kitchen fridge, & safe in garage!