3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $674,900

Once in a lifetime property! Sit on the wrap around porch of this beautiful home located in the back of a private road cul-de-sac, with your very own 29+ acres in Wallburg with lower Davidson County taxes and Oak Grove Schools! This home features 3 spacious bedrooms, a vast amount of dry storage, great office/multi-use finished space, as well a large playroom/bonus room. A geo-thermal heating and cooling system is in place to keep utilities at a minimum. The whole-house water filtration is an added bonus for those hard-to-find amenities. This property allows for your personal touches to create your very own private retreat with endless possibilities. Aerial video found at: https://vimeo.com/user132550356