3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $675,000

Lovely craftsman in the heart of Buena Vista! This home sits on a beautifully landscaped lot and is full of charm. Featuring a fabulous Charleston style front porch, beautiful hardwoods throughout, fireplace, lots of natural light/windows, and an open floor-plan for everyday living. Recently updated kitchen that includes beautiful leathered granite, subway tile back splash, all SS appliances, gas range, and more - like new! Large dining room, sun room off kitchen area, office space with built-ins, AND great sized laundry room on main. Property includes separate carriage house/guesthouse with 750SF of private quarters including kitchen, full bath, 2 bedrooms & living space with fireplace. Agent is related to seller.