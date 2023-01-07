3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $689,900

Popular Isenhour Homes' Penny floor plan offers total main level living but with a great finished basement instead of the usual upstairs. Main level garage opens to laundry room with laundry sink. The main level has a conveniently located study that could be converted to a 4th bedroom, large formal dining space, great room with coffered ceiling and a screened porch overlooking a deep back yard. The basement includes a bedroom, bathroom, rec room and an abundance of unfinished space for a workshop or storage. Lovely, high end finishes throughout. All information and room measurements are from plans and subject to verification.