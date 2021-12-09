3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $69,900

Great Location, just off University Parkway in Winston Salem. This Home is in the Carver Crest Neighborhood and Close to Shopping, Restaurants, and Public Transportation. This Home has 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. The Sitting Room, of the Primary Suite, was used as a 3rd Bedroom. There is an additional room, with a closet, in the Finished Attic. The Kitchen has a Space for an Small Table and Leads to a 2nd Enclosed Porch at the Back of the Home. No Utilities are On. Sold As Is w/Buyer to Verify all Info, Systems, Conditions, Utilities, Surveys, Well, Septic, Permitting, Square Footage, Schools, etc. See Agent Only for Offer Submission Instructions.