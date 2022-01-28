3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $695,000

One level living at its finest in Buena Vista. Quality throughout, meticulously updated and maintained by longtime owner with great attention to detail. Main-level primary bedroom with ample closets, updated bathroom and bay window. Renovated and expanded kitchen with Rutt bookcases and cabinets, limestone countertops, SubZero refrigerator, gas stove top, large island and more. Gracious formal rooms, original hardwood floors, large office with built-ins, comfortable den opening to fenced yard. No detail was spared, including plantation blinds throughout inside, copper gutters, downspouts and shutter caps outside. Entertain in the flat back yard and on the 14’ x 16’ blue-stone patio. The 15’ x 20’ workshop could easily be finished for a lovely in-law suite. Around the corner from Forsyth Country Club, 1.5 miles from downtown, close to hospitals and shopping. See floor plans in photographs.