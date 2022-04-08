 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $719,000

3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $719,000

The Village at Brookberry Farm where lawn maintenance is included and outside gatherings with neighbors are commonplace! Large front porch becomes an "extra room" several months a year. Well-designed floorplan makes this home live large. Lots of windows let the sun shine in and give beautiful views of the park across the street. There is also an additional 576 sq ft den, bedroom and bath over the garage included. House to be completed by end of May.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert