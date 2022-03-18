 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $749,000

3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $749,000

Southern Charmer located in the Village at Brookberry Farm. This Tate Rice home offers attention to detail evident throughout the home with coffered ceiling in dining room, built ins located in the den and 10 ft ceilings on main level with transom windows above the doors. Offering 2 covered porches and one that is screened this is the place to enjoy the sunsets while also being close to the Village amenities to be able to enjoy the fireplaces after sunset. This home has 2 offices, a media room and 3 bedrooms all having en suite bathrooms. Come enjoy Brookberry Farm and all of the amenities this Summer with this home.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Our view: Cawthorn is deplorable

Our view: Cawthorn is deplorable

Of all the many, many, many reasons we could find to legitimately criticize North Carolina’s gift to Crazytown, Rep. Madison Cawthorn — it’s perhaps his latest exploit that has us truly seeing red.

Lexington man convicted of stabbing his employer more than 30 times in a Winston-Salem hotel room last year.

Lexington man convicted of stabbing his employer more than 30 times in a Winston-Salem hotel room last year.

Justin Allen Bolden was convicted Friday of charges that he stabbed his boss, Jimmy Stanley, more than 30 times in a hotel room the night after the two men partied at a local strip club, consuming alcohol and illegal drugs. Stanley said in a statement to a Forsyth County judge that he still doesn't know why Bolden stabbed him and that he suffers emotionally and physically from the attack. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert