3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $749,000

Southern Charmer located in the Village at Brookberry Farm. This Tate Rice home offers attention to detail evident throughout the home with coffered ceiling in dining room, built ins located in the den and 10 ft ceilings on main level with transom windows above the doors. Offering 2 covered porches and one that is screened this is the place to enjoy the sunsets while also being close to the Village amenities to be able to enjoy the fireplaces after sunset. This home has 2 offices, a media room and 3 bedrooms all having en suite bathrooms. Come enjoy Brookberry Farm and all of the amenities this Summer with this home.