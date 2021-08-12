 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $75,000

Neat 4 BR with eat in kitchen, living room, and den. 2 bedrooms downstairs and 2 bedrooms upstairs. Front porch and fenced yard. Property has been leased for $700/month for the last 2 years. Upstairs ceiling range from 77-82 inches high. Property being sold "as is".

