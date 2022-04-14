3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $75,000

Investment opportunity. City of WS has a list of requirements to be completed before the home is eligible for occupancy (see attachments). Amazing opportunity on 1.74 acres.
President signs bill tightening restrictions on synthetic nicotine products
Dear Amy: We are a family of seven siblings, all in our 60s.
The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education has appointed three new principals and an administrator, the school district said Friday.
Clemmons Market gains Five Below, Ross Dress for Less and Ulta
The Core Awards, as they are called, will be handed out at a ceremony on May 5 at the Benton Convention Center.
A shooting at Fish Hut Arcade on South Main Street on Wednesday left one person dead and another seriously injured, authorities said.
Actor-director Ron Howard had a “family adventure” on the North Carolina coast over the weekend and has been gushing about the experience on social media.
A Winston-Salem woman was shot and wounded Friday afternoon while she was in her car in the 2700 block of Piedmont Circle, authorities said.
A lawsuit alleges that doctors ignored 92-year-old Olivia Thompkins. Her daughter, Tina Thompkins, said she asked for a doctor eight different times, to no avail, when her mother had trouble breathing and she saw dark bloody mucous coming out of her mouth after nurses did a medical procedure to help her breathing. Once a doctor came, Olivia Thompkins was taken to a respiratory unit, placed on a ventilator, rushed to ICU and later placed on life support. She later died from pneumonia, the lawsuit said.
Patricia Johansson, who is white, was a 36-year-old senior at Winston-Salem State University when the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassin…
