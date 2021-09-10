 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $775,000

Superior Craftmanship Throughout!! Tons of Privacy & Seclusion Situated on 8.22 Acres. Mature Hardwood Trees and an Abundance of Wildlife with Views of Pfaff's Lake!! Custom Milled Yellow Pine Flooring in the Living Areas. Custom Wrought Iron Hardware Throughout. Oak Flooring in the Bedrooms. Carriage House with 4 Bays for Vehicles or Equipment. Long Driveway has Main Entrance on Dartmoor and a Back Gate to Bridal Ridge. Very Well Maintained with Low Maintenance Costs.

