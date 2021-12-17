3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $817,500

Pendleton is one of the most exclusive addresses in Winston-Salem and Trent Adams is one of the finest home builders. This 3300+ square foot home has many custom-home features. Ten-foot high ceilings on the main floor with beautiful moldings. Main-level living has kitchen open to great room and dining area. The kitchen features an oversized island and walk-in pantry. High-end appliances featuring a gas range and built-in refrigerator. Quad sliding doors lead onto the covered porch from the great room. A set of pocket doors lead into the study at the front of the home. The spacious primary suite features a gracious bath with a soaking tub and oversized shower. Main-level laundry and a mud room from the garage into the home offer convenience. Upstairs features 2 guest suites with walk-in closets and a large bonus room. Plenty of storage in the walk-in attic.The beautifully landscaped yard is maintained for you. Expected completion May/June 2022.