3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $89,000

Exceptional investment opportunity awaits for this 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom home with tenant in place ($900 monthly rent). Bowen Blvd/Hansel Thomas Park directly across the street! Vinyl plank flooring throughout and nicely updated tile shower! All appliances stay. Please DO NOT disturb tenant. All showings (if able) will be handled or accompanied by listing agent.

