 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $89,500

3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $89,500

3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $89,500

This 1,239 square foot single-family home (AS IS) has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It is located at 3205 Bon Air Ave. Winston-Salem, NC. Your family and loved ones will enjoy the spacious backyard, perfect for family gatherings! Come and take a look at this cozy investment property....Don't miss out!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

People's Pharmacy: Does cinnamon lower blood sugar?
Lifestyles

People's Pharmacy: Does cinnamon lower blood sugar?

Q: One of your readers commented that taking MSM helped her hair growth. I bought the supplement and found, to my great surprise, that after six days of use (1 gram three times daily) my sense of smell returned. I have made no other change in my supplements, and I take no medication.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News