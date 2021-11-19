Renovated in 1996, one level living featuring top of the line amenities throughout, hdwd flrs, hand painted finished walls, dual archways to kitchen & Great room from DR, kit with glazed raised panel cabinetry, window over sink with granite windowsill, granite counter tops & backsplash, 2 dishwashers, walk-in pantry. The adjacent GR has 9'4" trey ceiling, wood floors, crown molds, recessed lighting, three oversized windows & glass French door plus stone hearth, mantle w/ recessed arch, built-in shelving & cabinets below. There is an office/craft room near kitchen & large heated & cooled garage. Also, on the main level the large primary bedroom has private entry from GR through arched vestibule, his/hers closets & dressing room. There are 2 more bedrooms on the main, 3 full B's & 2 half B's. The bonus room on upper level has built-ins & is heated & cooled by 2nd HVAC. Much storage. Exquisite elevation w/ circular "cobblestone" courtyard. Fenced backyard has koi-pond with waterfall.
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $899,000
