3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $899,900

Be a part of Downtown Winston Salem's exclusive single family home development - The Glade at West End. This new custom construction home in the heart of the historic West End neighborhood is adjacent to everything downtown has to offer! "The Park" is a handsome, Prairie inspired brick design with an open floor plan, two covered porches, and private patio. Main level primary bedroom suite with its own bath and fireplace. Two additional bedroom suites on the upper level, each with their own bath and large closets. Light filled landing on upper level is multifunctional and could be used as sitting room, office, or playroom. Main level attached two car garage is a real luxury in this neighborhood! Full basement is unfinished, but has incredible expansion potential for family room, additional bedroom, and bath. HOA maintains all landscaping!