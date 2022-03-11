 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $899,900

3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $899,900

3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $899,900

Be a part of Downtown Winston Salem's exclusive single family home development - The Glade at West End. This new custom construction home in the heart of the historic West End neighborhood is adjacent to everything downtown has to offer! "The Park" is a handsome, Prairie inspired brick design with an open floor plan, two covered porches, and private patio. Main level primary bedroom suite with its own bath and fireplace. Two additional bedroom suites on the upper level, each with their own bath and large closets. Light filled landing on upper level is multifunctional and could be used as sitting room, office, or playroom. Main level attached two car garage is a real luxury in this neighborhood! Full basement is unfinished, but has incredible expansion potential for family room, additional bedroom, and bath. HOA maintains all landscaping!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Search warrants: Mount Tabor High School student was shot in chest, and the accused shooter brought handgun because he feared being jumped.
Crime

Search warrants: Mount Tabor High School student was shot in chest, and the accused shooter brought handgun because he feared being jumped.

Search warrants allege that the teen accused of shooting a Mount Tabor High School student last year brought a gun to the campus because he feared other students would jump him. Maurice Evans, the search warrants allege, walked up to William Chavis Renard Miller Jr. on Sept. 1, shot Miller once in the chest and then ran away, dumping a bookbag containing the gun in a dumpster. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert