3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $94,900

Nicely updated brick 3 bedroom/2 bath home. Home boasts insulated windows, architectural roof in 2019, laminate flooring, New insulation, new water heater, updated wiring and plumbing, and fenced back yard. Bathrooms are also updated including tile in the 2nd bathroom. Refrigerator to stay. Great house for the money!

