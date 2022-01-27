 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $98,000

BACK ON THE MARKET BY NO FAULT OF THE SELLER! Robust brick ranch with 3 bedrooms hardwood floors throughout! Bath has been rehabbed as well as kitchen. The unflinshed basement is aleready partitioned to allow additonal bath and/or bedroom (with window) already in place, with plenty of room for rider mower and tools. Come see!

