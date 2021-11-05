3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $989,000

‘Downtown living’ feel on the interior of this great 2019 house. 10’ ceilings and hardwoods in open and airy main level living, cooking and dining. Kitchen has an accent peninsula that is red, two built-in microwave ovens and a pot filler. Powder room plus a utility bath off the 2 car garage. 2nd level has 9’ ceilings and hardwoods in all the bedrooms, a common loft den space and laundry too. Primary bedroom has an alcove with a copper tub and TV for nice long soaks. The primary bath vanity has toe kick lighting and the shower has multiple shower heads, a hand sprayer and speakers to hear the music or tv. Custom red linen cabinet is a highlight too. 3rd floor has carpet and is wide open from front to back with a full bath. The back driveway is enclosed by the custom gate by Daniel Pierce of Provo, Utah.