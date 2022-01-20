3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $99,900

Updated and move-in ready, main level 3 bedroom/2 bathroom condo in British Woods Condominiums. This condo is located on the back of the building with sliding doors to private covered patio with view of the woods. Freshly painted and new flooring throughout condo. Updated flooring includes vinyl plank floors in kitchen, living room, dining room, bathrooms, and laundry room and carpet in all bedrooms. Condo boasts ample closet space and large laundry/utility room located off the kitchen. Kitchen refrigerator to remain. Water and sewer included in monthly HOA dues. Dedicated parking spot plus guest parking. Conveniently located to Novant and Baptist Hospitals, Forsyth Tech Community College, restaurants, shopping and highways. Sold as-is.