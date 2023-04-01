Exquisite 3 bedroom 3.5 bath downtown residence in the heart of Downtown Winston-Salem. Arts & Innovation combine in this custom design to create a calm & luxurious oasis-like setting with 11-foot ceilings & 8-foot doors. Expansive great room with double-sided fireplace showcases stunning corner windows overlooking 4th & Marshall Streets with breathtaking long city views. Sleek kitchen design features walk-in pantry & gas cooktop – rare finds downtown! Private office highlighted by stunning built-ins. The primary suite is a true retreat with soaking tub, dual steam shower, heated floor & towel rack. 3rd bedroom custom cabinetry contains a Murphy bed. 2nd entry from back hall into spacious mudroom/laundry room. Exceptional storage w/walk-in closets in every bedroom & $100,000+ in custom built-ins. Included are two assigned garage parking spaces & accompanying storage plus additional interior conditioned storage unit. Enjoy the very best that Downtown can offer!