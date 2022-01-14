3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $995,000

The BEST Winston-Salem Downtown Condominium! The views, the high-end finishes, the parking, the Elevator, the appliances and much more. A two unit shell was configured into 1 fabulous large downtown 2–story condo. Park in your gated garage where there are 3 designated parking spaces. Private elevator access goes directly into your condo. Hardwood floors throughout both levels. Kitchen has top of the line appliances which sits a step up and overlooks the dining room and living areas. A two sided fireplace beautifully separates the living room and den. ML features a wraparound terrace with an outdoor fireplace that overlooks everything downtown has to offer! Take the cantilever steps to the 2nd floor where the views are highlighted by Pilot Mountain that can be seen from the two additional terraces as well as the office which overlooks the 1st floor and a mural by Ron Propst. Call to schedule a private showing!