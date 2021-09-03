 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $999,000

Exciting opportunity to own one of WS's unique properties while accruing equity in a speculative long-term commercial investment. 7+ acres reported by the owners to be one of the Reynold's old hunting lodges. Per NCDOT, it is projected to sit next to the terminus of the W-S Northern Beltway w/ proposed construction start date of 2028. It has 440+ ft of road frontage on Stratford Rd w/ a daily car count of 22K. Possibilities abound now and in the future! Ideas: private estate, rental, farm to table bistro, wedding venue, conference venue, gas station…(w/ approved rezoning for business use). Today, this vibrant red home maintains privacy deep at the end of a circle drive. Grand open wood-paneled living rm w/ stone fireplace, charming front porch w/ swing, cozy den, sun porch, lg cement patio. 3 car garage beside bonus rm w/ stone fireplace that screams “game room” or “whiskey bar”. This sale includes 5 add'l lots. See plat map w/ pin numbers. To learn more, watch our online short video.

