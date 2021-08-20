Step into your own little piece of paradise. Exquisite 3 bedroom 2 bath home located on 20 +/- acres. Gorgeous views of nature from the sunroom, perfect for winding down in the evening or enjoying your coffee in the morning. This home boasts spacious bedrooms, endless kitchen counter space, and natural light throughout. Included on the property is a large recreation building with office space, a kitchen, and a large bar that is truly a work of art. The recreation building is approximately 1800 square feet. With the home, you get the best of country living without being too far away from the city. Conveniently located under 5 minutes from 421. Schedule your showing today to really appreciate what this home has to offer! Listing data (square footage, amenities, beds/baths, etc.) does not fully represent everything being offered. Moreover, additional homes, land, and buildings that adjoin this property are available. Please see MLS#1036490 - 3429 Old US Hwy 421. *SEE AGENT-ONLY REMARKS*
3 Bedroom Home in Yadkinville - $725,000
