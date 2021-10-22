One-of-a-kind! This property consists of multiple homes and buildings and has residential and/or commercial uses. Listing data (square footage, amenities, beds/baths, etc.) does not fully represent all homes and all buildings. The property is fairly balanced with open, fenced land and wooded acreage. The brick ranch is impressive with wide hallways and wide doorways. There are two other homes. One is in great condition (needs a kitchen) and is approx. 800 square feet. The other one will require improvement and is approx. 900 square feet. The recreation room has a large kitchen area and a large bar with two full, separate bathrooms and is about 1800 square feet. This could make for an ideal business location. The other building is a large, workshop/garage and is approximately 2100 square feet. You'll really appreciate all this property offers when experiencing it in person. *SEE AGENT-ONLY REMARKS*
3 Bedroom Home in Yadkinville - $900,000
