One-of-a-kind! This property consists of multiple homes and buildings and has residential and/or commercial uses. Listing data (square footage, amenities, beds/baths, etc.) does not fully represent all homes and all buildings. The property is fairly balanced with open, fenced land and wooded acreage. Mountain views are present from the back of the recreation building. The brick ranch is impressive with wide hallways and wide doorways. There are two other homes on the property. One is in move-in condition and one will require improvement. The recreation room is also impressive and has a large kitchen area and a large bar with two full, separate bathrooms. This could make for an ideal business location. The other building is a large, workshop/garage. Multiple uses exist for this building. If the pictures and the remarks even remotely pique your interest, you'll really appreciate all this property offers when experiencing it in person. Schedule your showing today! *SEE AGENT-ONLY REMARKS*
3 Bedroom Home in Yadkinville - $975,000
