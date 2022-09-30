3. CIRCUS ACTS

The fair offers a variety of acts, from Cowboy Circus to African acrobats.

In the “World’s Smallest Rodeo,” Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant combines cowboy tricks and circus stunts, audience participation, comedy and music. The energetic family show takes place in front of Cattle Barn, and Danny's Strolling Show travels across the fairgrounds.

Check out the Tanzanite Zuzu African Acrobats’ choreographed routines – with fast pyramid building, limbo, contortion, bottle balancing, chair stacks and hand balancing, all set to live music and African beats – in the Fairgrounds Market Place.