 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3. CIRCUS ACTS

  • 0

The fair offers a variety of acts, from Cowboy Circus to African acrobats.

ATTRACTION Cowboy Circus.jpg

Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant performs in front of the cattle barn.

In the “World’s Smallest Rodeo,” Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant combines cowboy tricks and circus stunts, audience participation, comedy and music. The energetic family show takes place in front of Cattle Barn, and Danny's Strolling Show travels across the fairgrounds.

ATTRACTION -Tanzanite ZuZu African Acrobats.jpg

Tanzanite Zuzu African Acrobats.

Check out the Tanzanite Zuzu African Acrobats’ choreographed routines – with fast pyramid building, limbo, contortion, bottle balancing, chair stacks and hand balancing, all set to live music and African beats – in the Fairgrounds Market Place.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert