3 North Carolina death row inmates to serve life in prison

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Supreme Court ruled on Friday that three death row inmates will have their sentences reduced to life in prison through the state's now-defunct Racial Justice Act.

The 2009 law allowed death row inmates to go through an appeals process to receive life without parole if they could prove racial bias was the reason or a significant factor in their original death sentence. North Carolina Republican state lawmakers amended the law in 2012 and then repealed it a year later.

The state Supreme Court decided in June that the repeal could not be applied retroactively, which paved the way for more than 100 prisoners awaiting execution to continue to pursue the reduced sentences they initially sought when the RJA was in effect.

The American Civil Liberties Union represented Christina Walters, Tilmon Golphin and Quintel Augustine in the original RJA hearings in Cumberland County. It also argued on behalf of Walters as the case rose to the Supreme Court.

"The ACLU is thrilled that the North Carolina Supreme Court has ordered that our client Christina Walters be removed from death row," said a statement from attorney Henderson Hill.