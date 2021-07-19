3. Outdueling UNC’s Raymond Felton in 2005

Chris Paul’s showdown with fellow point guard Raymond Felton allowed the Wake Forest star to show that he was the best in the ACC.

In the first top-five matchup between the two programs, Paul’s 26 points, eight assists, six rebounds and five steals sent the Deacons to a 95-82 victory.

"I've said before and I'll say it again, he's one of the most selfless players I've ever coached," Wake Forest coach Skip Prosser said after the game. "And for that, he's also one of the most popular among his teammates."